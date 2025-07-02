La Liga have released the fixture list for the 2025-26 season, allowing fans across Spain to circle dates and start planning trips. Across the league, already calculations about starts, tricky runs and run-ins will also be highlighted.

The opening day fixtures will take place on the weekend of the 17th of August, and run until the 24th of May, although Segunda will run for a further week beyond that. The opening round of fixtures sees Barcelona travel to RCD Mallorca, part of three games away from home in a row as work continues on Camp Nou, while Atletico Madrid face Espanyol away. Real Madrid are scheduled to host Osasuna, but there are doubts over whether that will be postponed due to Los Blancos’ involvement in the Club World Cup. All dates correspond to the Sunday of the weekend the fixtures will take place.

45 days to go… ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/AB7vVEtS6V — Football España (@footballespana_) July 2, 2025

El Clasico dates for 2025-26 season

La Liga keep the same format as last season for the Clasicos, with Real Madrid hosting Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 26th of October (Matchday 10). The return clash will be at Camp Nou on the 10th of May, the fourth to last game.

Madrid derby moved back in second round

Meanwhile the Madrid derby will also see Atletico Madrid host Los Blancos in Matchday 7, on the 28th of September. Los Colchoneros travel to the Bernabeu on the 22nd of March in Matchday 29, much later in the fixture list.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Alex Baena has just passed his medical for Atlético Madrid. He will now sign his contract.@JaviGomezCope pic.twitter.com/n3NHR1YEA4 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 2, 2025

Other derby clashes

Barcelona and Espanyol will lock horns at Camp Nou on the fourth of January (MD18), and Joan Garcia will return to face Los Pericos in Cornellaon the 12th of April (MD31). Meanwhile the Valencian derby, returning for this season will be on the 23rd of November (MD13) and the return leg will be at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium on the 15th of February (MD24).

The Basque derby is scheduled for the second of November (MD 11) at the Reale Arena, with San Mames hosting the second tie on the 1st of February (MD22). At the other end of the country, Real Betis and Sevilla lock horns in the Seville derby on the 30th of November (MD14). Betis will have home support on the first of March (MD26) for the second derby clash.

When trying to buy Lamine Yamal's home jersey, it will not be delivered until his number is confirmed. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/GREUabuGu6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 2, 2025

Matchday 38

The final games of the season, scheduled for the penultimate weekend of May – the weekend before the Champions League final – see Barcelona travel to Valencia. Villarreal will host Atletico Madrid less than an hour away, and Real Madrid will be at home to Athletic Club.

Promoted sides: Real Oviedo, Levante and Elche return

Real Oviedo are back in the big time after 24 years, and begin with a trip to Villarreal. They host Real Madrid in their first game at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere, while Barcelona arrive just four days later. They finish up their campaign away to RCD Mallorca.

Levante begin life with a tough trip away to Getafe, and similarly finish against Betis in Seville. Their first home game is against Barcelona in MD2. Elche do have a home game against Betis to begin, and finish away at Girona.