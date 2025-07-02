Barcelona are looking to register goalkeeper Joan Garcia after activating his release clause last month, and also to have space within their salary limit to do the same for Nico Williams. If they do make it within their salary limit, Barcelona can spend what they make and save, if they are over it, then they will only be able to spend around 60% of that – also known as te ‘1:1 spending rule’.

Being within the ‘normal’ level of restrictions would help Barcelona to sign Williams, for whom they must stump up his €58m release clause in one go. Crucially, Barcelona are need the €100m lease of VIP seats at Camp Nou to be accepted by auditors Crowe in order to be back within their salary limit, something they did not do in April.

Javier Tebas reportedly confirms Barcelona spending position

According to Sport, La Liga President Javier Tebas has confirmed to his Barcelona counterpart that the Catalan giants will be back within their salary limit, and able to spend what they bring in/save. They say Tebas believes Barcelona have improved their accounts, and done what is necessary, and has told Laporta that they can spend as though they are in the ‘1:1’ rule – which will be confirmed in a few days.

Contradicting his words?

This report does come as something of a surprise, as it directly contradicts what Tebas said less than 24 hours ago. “Barca would not be able to register Nico Williams today,” Tebas told Cadena Cope (as carried by Marca) at an event on Tuesday night. MD say that nobody from La Liga has communicated that Barcelona will return to the 1:1 rule as of yet.

Previously Tebas has given the same line, and it remains to be seen what has changed in order for Barcelona or Tebas to think differently about the matter. Alternative reports have stated that the Catalan side are around €30m short of being able to register Williams and Garcia.