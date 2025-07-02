Real Madrid’s summer has so far been focused on arrivals, none bigger than that of new coach Xabi Alonso. While the departures of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez have been confirmed, it remains to be seen what further exits take place this summer.

There is plenty of talk about the future of Rodrygo Goes, as he continues to warm the bench, in spite of Alonso’s assurances that he will have an important role. Next to him, sits Dani Ceballos. Despite the assertions that Real Madrid feel they need a midfielder, Ceballos has played just 37 minutes over Los Blancos’ four games at the Club World Cup, and it is not clear whether he is a part of Alonso’s plans.

Ceballos only considering two options

Before the tournament, Ceballos was included in a group of players that were competing for their place in the squad under Alonso. More recently, it has been suggested that Ceballos would either want to remain at Real Madrid, or return home to Real Betis. Nevertheless, Betis President Angel Haro has now ruled out a move for Ceballos.

“Dani had a moment that was the right one to come. Now we’re not in a position to face a transfer of any magnitude. It’s very hypothetical. It’s complicated. It’s complex. He renewed his contract with Madrid, and I think he wants to feel like a Real Madrid player,” he told Cope Sevilla, as quoted by MD.

Will Real Madrid sign a new midfielder?

As it is, Ceballos is still receiving some minutes here and there. However if Los Blancos were to bring in another player in his position, that might push him closer to the exit door. Ceballos still has two years left on his deal, but it has been suggested that if Rodrygo leaves, then Real Madrid will use the money to go after a controlling midfielder. That said, there is no clarity on whom they would pursue at this point.