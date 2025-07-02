Barcelona are hoping to complete the signing of Nico Williams in the next couple of weeks, but things have not been straightforward. They had hoped to pay his release clause by Wednesday, but it does not appear that this will happen due to reported complications that have arisen during recent talks.

It’s been reported that Williams has concerns about Barcelona’s ability to register him by the end of the summer, and he has asked for guarantees to be put in place before committing to signing. This is now believed to have happened, but there are still tensions – especially with his club, Athletic Club.

Dani Olmo urges Nico Williams to have faith in Barcelona

Nerves are creeping in among Barcelona supporters, and it is uncertain how Williams is feeling at this time. But he has been offered advice by his possible future club teammate Dani Olmo, who was speaking to the media on Wednesday (via Marca).

“In the end, everything was solved. It is clear that doubts may exist because of everything that happened. I had the utmost confidence with the club. It was not an issue that worried me and I was able to play.

“I don’t know anything (about the negotiations), but he is another very top player. He belongs to another club and must be respected, but the best must play at Barcelona. He is a great player, he has shown it with his club, with the national team. We already know how he would adapt, and I like to play with the best.”

Olmo was in similar situation during 2024-25 season

Olmo is best-placed to offer advice to Williams, given that he had his registration cancelled by La Liga in January. But in the end, Barcelona managed to resolve the situation, and he ended up missing only a couple of matches.