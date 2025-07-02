Barcelona considering shock move for Inter star with €25m asking price

Barcelona are hoping to finalise the signing of Nico Williams soon, after which they will focus on addressing other areas of Hansi Flick’s squad. And one position that they want to look at is right-back.

Jules Kounde has been one of the best right-backs in the world over the last 2-3 years, but Flick has little faith in his alternatives to the France international. Hector Fort struggled for playing time last season, and there could be chances for him to leave Barcelona this summer – either on loan or on a permanent deal that would include a buy-back clause.

If that happens, Barcelona will almost certainly explore the signing of a new right-back. They have been linked with Marc Pubill in recent weeks, but a more established name has now come to the fore.

Barcelona target Denzel Dumfries, has affordable asking price

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are one of the clubs that has been monitoring the situation of Denzel Dumfries. The 29-year-old is of interest to the La Liga champions, but as of yet, there has been no formal approach or offer made to Inter.

Dumfries is available for €25m as per a release clause in his contract, but this is only active for the next couple of weeks. And because of this, it may be tricky for Barcelona to get a move in place before mid-July, given that they are focusing heavily on Williams and sales.

Dumfries haunted Barcelona in the Champions League

Barcelona know Dumfries very well, and he terrorised them during their Champions League semi-final defeat to Inter. Across the two legs, he registered two goals and three assists, contributing to five of the Nerazzurri’s seven goals in the tie.

As an alternative to Kounde, Dumfries would be an excellent player for Flick’s style of play. However, it appears very unlikely that Barcelona will be able to get a deal done before his release clause shoots up in value.