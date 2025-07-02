Barcelona open to selling 21-year-old star wanted by Chelsea

Barcelona have now returned to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, but they still to raise funds to ensure that Joan Garcia and Nico Williams can be registered. A number of candidates for sale have been identified, and a new player has now been added to the list.

Ansu Fati has already departed for AS Monaco, while left-back Alex Valle joined Como in June. Other players that could leave include Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor, while it was recently reported that Fermin Lopez would also be allowed to leave if a big offer came in.

And surprise is not the only surprise candidate that could leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window, which opened on Tuesday. As reported by Sport, Marc Casado may also depart.

Midfield overbooking causes uncertainty with Marc Casado

Casado had a fine breakout during the first half of last season, but he eventually lost his place to Frenkie de Jong. While he remains a key player for head coach Hansi Flick, he is expected to drop further down the pecking order for the 2025-26 campaign, with Marc Bernal set to return from his ACL injury.

Casado would have Pedri, de Jong, Gavi and Bernal ahead of him in the pecking order at defensive midfield, which is likely to mean reduced playing time. And because of this, Barcelona are open to selling if a major offer arrives.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have shown interest

Chelsea are interested in signing Casado, and they value the 21-year-old at €30m. But while Barcelona are open to negotiations, it would take a “much higher” offer for a deal to be struck. Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the La Masia graduate as an alternative to Johnny Cardoso, although that deal with Real Betis is expected to be finalised in the next week.

Back in May, Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed that Casado would be offered a new contract at some stage in 2025, but these plans may now be put on hold if there is a genuine chance that he could be sold.