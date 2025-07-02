Barcelona now know their La Liga fixture list for the 2025-26 season, as they look to defend their title. One way or another it will be a significant season for the Blaugrana, as they return to the renovated Camp Nou following two years away at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic.

The defending champions will begin their season away from home in the first three matchdays of the season on request, as they seek extra time to get Camp Nou ready. Renovation work continues, and Barcelona’s first game back at their old stadium will be after the first international break, against Valencia on the 14th of September (all dates are the Sunday of the weekend before final times are confirmed). Before that, Barcelona travel to RCD Mallorca first, then LevAwayante and Rayo Vallecano.

Run-in to first Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on the 28th of October at the Bernabeu. That comes in Matchday 10, and beforehand, Barcelona have a mixed run of Getafe (H), Real Oviedo (A, midweek game), Real Sociedad (H), Sevilla (A) and Girona (H) after the October international break.

Tricky run to close out first round

Barcelona’s hardest run of the first round comes at the tail end. A trip to Real Betis is followed by Osasuna (H) and Villarreal (A) in the final game of 2025 on the 21st of December. The Blaugrana return to action on the 4th of January against Espanyol away in the Catalan derby, before hosting Atletico Madrid. As the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup ramps up, Barcelona are away at Real Sociedad the following weekend.

Tough away trips after March international break

Arguably Real Madrid’s toughest run comes in the final two months of the season, and it is similar for Barcelona. While Athletic Club at San Mames on the eighth of March (MD27) stands out as their next big fixture in 2025, their toughest run begins in April.

Coming from an international break, Barcelona travel to the Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid. Getafe and Osasuna are their following away trips either side of home games against Espanyol and Celta Vigo. These games will occur during the Round of 16 and quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey final (25th of April) is after the Celta clash at Camp Nou in midweek.

El Clasico and out

The first Clasico back at Camp Nou will be on the 10th of May 2026, with Real Madrid in town. Barcelona then go to Mendizorroza to play Alaves in midweek, before welcoming Real Betis to the Catalan capital, and finishing against Valencia at Mestalla – a difficult closing run for Hansi Flick’s side.

Barcelona will be hoping to get to December in solid position given their tough run at the end of it, and on paper the opportunity to ramp up into April and May. The final two months of the season will bring plenty of difficulty for the Barcelona be involved in all three major competitions too.