Atletico Madrid present new starting defender – all you need to know

Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of a new left-back, with Matteo Ruggeri arriving from Atalanta. The 22-year-old arrives with the expectation that he will become a starter for Diego Simeone this summer, following the exit of Reinildo Mandava. Javi Galan failed to convince at crunch time this season.

Ruggeri signs from Atalanta in a deal worth €17m plus €2m in variables, as per Marca. They also quote the new Atletico signing as saying that ‘if it was necessary, I would have walked to the Metropolitano.’ He has signed a five-year deal with Los Colchoneros, keeping him in the Spanish capital until 2030, and arrives fresh off the back of the under-21 Euros, where Italy lost in the quarter-final against finalists Germany. He has 16 appearances for the under-21s.

Atalanta academy product

Ruggeri came through the Atalanta academy, and has always operated on the left flank, at times in midfield. Atalanta have tended to play with a back three under Gian Piero Gasperini, and that afforded Ruggeri a position as a left wing-back. It could suggest that Simeone will opt for a back three next season.

Making his debut at the age of 18, following nine years in the Atalanta academy, Gasperini threw him into action against Liverpool. The following summer he moved on loan to Salernitana, where he was a rotational option for the relegation battlers.

Rise to prominence at Atalanta

Ruggeri had a similar role back in Bergamo the following year, but it was in the 2023-24 season that he became an important player for Gasperini. Ruggeri made 48 appearances, racking up 3,658 minutes as Atalanta won the Europa League. He scored twice and managed six assists that year. He started the final against Bayer Leverkusen, as Ademola Lookman ahead of him scored a hat-trick to win it – Ruggeri also grabbed an assist in the semi-final second leg against Olympique Marseille in a 3-0 win.

Last season was less productive for Ruggeri, who gave three assists in 38 appearances. That amounted to 2,193 minutes and 24 starts, as Gasperini rotated the left side more often, selecting from increased options.

Ruggeri’s style

He leaves Atalanta after 109 appearances, two goals and 10 assists. Ruggeri stands out for his crossing from the left side. Good in the air on account of his height, his game relies on an ability to get up and down the pitch well, and win battles for the ball – something he became accustomed to doing high up the pitch under Gasperini. He tends to give and go for the ball, rather than attack the opposition defence with it.

Physical in the challenge, Ruggeri competes well, although so far in his career has not been watertight defensively. It will be interesting to see how Simeone adapts him to a back four, or whether he pursues a back three again.