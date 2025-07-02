Atletico Madrid poach 23-year-old talent from rivals Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid continue their battle of signatures, and Los Colchoneros are the latest to strike. Goalkeeper Mario de Luis, whose contract was up at the Santiago Bernabeu, has signed for Atletico.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was a free agent this summer, and with Fran Gonzalez operating as the third-choice for Real Madrid, and Diego Pineiro also in contention for Castilla, de Luis and Los Blancos decided to part ways. Atletico have signed him to a two-year deal until 2027, with Spain under-21 goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe set to leave the club.

De Luis to have role under Fernando Torres

De Luis, who has earned a cap for the under-21 side himself in the past, is set to become the starter for Atletico’s B side under Fernando Torres. The former Liverpool striker has taken over as the B team manager this summer, and will be familiar with de Luis’ work having faced him with the under-19 side.

He stands out for his reflexes in goal, and in the 2022-23 season, was the starter under Raul Gonzalez for Castilla, keeping 13 clean sheets in 34 games. However de Luis has fallen out of favour for the starting role in the last two seasons, making eight appearances last year, and 11 this season in relief for Gonzalez.

Atletico Madrid B name change

As reported by Diario AS, Atletico B will also change their name this coming season. The affiliate side will be known as Atletico Madrileno from now on, returning to the name they until 1991, 34 years ago. That was also the name they played under from their foundation, in 1970.

Many are excited to see what Torres can do with Atletico Madrileno, having enjoyed success with the under-19 side. With Alvaro Arbeloa also earning promotion to the Castilla side, replacing Raul, the two will do battle again in Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football.