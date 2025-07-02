Atletico Madrid have already finalised two summer signings, but there are plans for more players to join Diego Simeone’s squad for the 2025-26 season. Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri have arrived for a combined price of €75m, and there is a desire for Cristian Romero to be brought in, but he would cost in the region of this figure.

Romero is Atleti’s leading target for the centre-back position, and he has been for several weeks. Talks are planned with Tottenham Hotspur, but the Premier League are very unwilling to sell their star defender – and having won last season’s Europa League, they are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale.

Tottenham Hotspur want €70m for Cristian Romero deal

And that has been reflected in their stance, with CaughtOffside reporting that Spurs would only sell Romero if they received an offer in the region of €70m, which is a valuation that Atleti deems to be excessive.

Romero has previously revealed his desire to play in La Liga, and this is an advantage that Atleti have in their pursuit. And another could be his contract situation, with reports from Argentina -as covered by Diario AS – revealing that the 27-year-old has turned down the offer of a new deal from Spurs.

Had he signed, Romero would have been Spurs’ highest-paid player, but as per the report, he has turned it down because he wants to leave in order to start a new chapter in his career.

Romero arrival would be statement of intent from Atleti

Deals for Baena, Ruggeri and the impending one for Johnny Cardoso are all excellent pieces of business that Atleti have done, but the possible arrival of Romero would undoubtedly elevate Los Colchoneros to serious La Liga title challengers alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid. It is no surprise that they are pursuing his signature, but for now, it remains to be seen whether they are successful.