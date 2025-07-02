Atletico Madrid threaten to take leading target away from Athletic Club

Athletic Club look set to lose Nico Williams to Barcelona, and they could also miss out on a leading transfer target to Atletico Madrid.

The expected sale of Williams to the La Liga champions would mean that Athletic have money to spend in the transfer market. Jesus Areso is expected to be pursued as a replacement for ex-captain Oscar de Marcos, who retired at the end of last season. And there is also a desire to re-sign Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte is expected to leave Al-Nassr this summer, and a return to San Mames could be on the cards. But this could be threatened by Atleti, with Cadena SER reporting that Los Colchoneros have the 31-year-old as an alternative target to Cristian Romero, who is their leading candidate for the centre-back position.

Atletico Madrid considering signing Laporte last summer

Atleti had Laporte on their transfer shortlist last summer, and he has now been re-added. Club bosses are determined to sign Romero, but a deal may not be struck unless Tottenham Hotspur lower their asking price – which they are under no obligation to do.

According to the report, those involved in the Spanish national team are keen for Laporte to leave Al-Nassr and return to Europe, as they want him to play at the highest level ahead of next summer’s World Cup in North America. Al-Nassr are open to selling, but they will demand a considerable asking price to part ways with the player they signed from Manchester City two years ago.

Race to sign Laporte is very open

At this stage, no club has made an official move to sign Laporte. In Athletic’s case, they are unlikely to do so until the money from Williams’ case arrives, but that still gives them an advantage over Atleti, who are unlikely to pursue anything until Romero has been completely ruled out as an option.