Atletico Madrid 2025-26 fixture list analysis: Madrid derbies and key dates

Atletico Madrid fans can begin planning their trips and start tribulating over the 2025-26 season, after La Liga announced the fixture list for the new campaign. Los Colchoneros host rivals Real Madrid on the same weekend as last year, while the return leg of the Madrid derby is six weeks later.

Los Rojiblancos begin the season where their title challenge faltered last season, with a trip to Espanyol a chance to make early ammends. A home tie with promoted Elche and a trip to Alaves define their opening games, before a tough run comes at Diego Simeone’s side early on.

First Madrid derby sandwiched in trick run

The first Madrid derby takes place at the Metropolitano on the 28th of September in Matchday 7, but before that, the ante is already upped on paper. A trip to Mallorca is between visits from Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano, the latter in midweek before Real Madrid. After that, away clashes against Celta Vigo and Real Betis follow in two of the next three weeks.

Nuestro calendario de LALIGA 25/26 ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/kGRoLFdKzb — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 2, 2025

Away from home over festive period

Getafe at the Coliseum follows an international break in MD13 on the 23rd of November, and Athletic Club at San Mames is on the 7th of December two games later. A theme for Real Madrid is tough away fixtures in succession too, and Atletico finish the year at Girona on the 21st of December, and return after the Christmas break on the fourth of January against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena.

Barcelona at Camp Nou is around the corner the following week, before the schedule allows some breathing room, although that game could be rearranged depending on the Spanisjh Supercup.

March international break guarded by Clasico duo

The second Madrid derby arrives in MD29 on the 22nd of March at the Santiago Bernabeu before the international break, and the following game after it, Barcelona come to town on the fifth of April. Those two fixtures could be decisive for Simeone and his charges.

Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Athletic Club in Madrid and Elche away from home come off the back of that, the latter in midweek before the Copa del Rey final. Around the same time, Atletico could also be dealing with Champions League fixtures in the latter stages.

Away form crucial for Atletico run-in

After the Copa final in the final weekend of April, Atletico have three tough away trips; Valencia, Osasuna and Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine at La Ceramica are the final game of the season, and those fixtures are separated out by Celta Vigo and Girona at home.

Simeone will feel however that if they can get to the final stretch after facing Real Madrid and Barcelona with their chances in tact, they will be in a good position, bearing in mind the second Clasico occurs on MD35.