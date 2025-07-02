Atletico Madrid announce new €55m star signing

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena, after terms were agreed on a deal last week. The 23-year-old is set to take on a major role in the playmaking duties at the Metropolitano, after two stellar seasons at the Yellow Submarine.

Los Colchoneros have already confirmed permanent signings for previous loanees Clement Lenglet and Juan Musso, who was followed through the door by left-back Matteo Ruggeri. The addition of Baena could shift the needle for Atletico though.

Baena fee could rise to €55m

The negotiations for Baena have been ongoing since May, with Los Rojiblancos trying to initially reduce the fee by including Rodrigo Riquelme. Baena had a €55m release clause, and Villarreal were willing to accept less, but Atletico could end up paying that if all of the variables are due. Diario AS say that the fixed fee is €42m, with €8m in more achieveable add-ons. The final €5m is much more difficult to secure, and hinges on titles. Villarreal have already wrapped up his replacement in Alberto Moleiro.

Baena signs five-year deal

Baena has signed on the dotted line for the next five years until 2030, securing the long-term future of the Spain international. He already has an Olympic gold medal, a Euro 2024 medal and a Europa League winners’ medal in his young career, the former two won in his 10 caps (two goals). Atletico reportedly received his green light back in May, and he was keen to make the move to the Metropolitano.

New creative force in Madrid

Over the last two seasons, Baena has 28 assists and 12 goals, making him one of the primary creative forces in Spanish football. His ability to pick a pass and move the ball forward quickly should add a new dimension to Diego Simeone’s attack. It is no surprise that Alexander Sorloth’s best ever season in Spain came alongside Baena, and the two are now united again.

