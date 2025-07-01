Xabi Alonso is ready to bring Kylian Mbappe back into his Real Madrid squad ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup clash with Juventus.

Los Blancos secured top spot in Group H after winning two games and drawing with Al Hilal to set up a tie with Juventus in Florida.

Star striker Mbappe missed all three games due to illness as Alonso opted against risking him in the 3-0 win over RB Salzburg to ensure he would be fully fit to take the Serie A giants.

Will Kylian Mbappe play vs. Juventus?

Mbappe is back in full training and is on course to start against Juventus, flanked by Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, with Gonzalo Garcia dropping to the bench.

Alonso is still working on his tactical plan for next season with Mbappe central to what he wants to do in the Spanish capital.

Xabi Alonso’s Kylian Mbappe concern on Real Madrid return

Former Germany and USA boss Jurgen Klinsmann claimed fitting Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will be a major test for Alonso.

“They are two personalities Xabi has to manage and I’m sure the team will manage to compensate for everything to get the best out of them. At PSG, it didn’t work out in those two years with Neymar, Mbappe and Messi.

“It will be hard for Xabi to get both of them to defend more.”

Ahead of Mbappe’s recall, Alonso admitted he needs the France international to change his game in the coming weeks, with a few concerns.

“He’s a leader because of his impact and influence. We all need to be committed to the collective ideas and enjoy what we get to do. The demands are the same for everyone,” as per Marca.

“We need to be committed on and off the ball. It’s going to be hard to teach Mbappe how to dribble, but it’s hard to teach him how to link up. “