Real Madrid are looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup with victory over Juventus, and they have taken the lead in this round of 16 showdown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

No goals came during the first half, with Real Madrid finding it difficult to break down a resilient Juventus side. But less than 10 minutes into the second period, the deadlock has now been broken – and it is Gonzalo Garcia that has done it again for Xabi Alonso’s side.

54' ⚽ GOAL!

Gonzalo García gets the best of a header in the box and puts @realmadrid in the lead! 🔥 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAJUV pic.twitter.com/T8AkpqItFC — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 1, 2025

🚨🌎 GOAL | Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus | Gonzalo Garcia GONZALO GARCIA OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD WITH THE ASSIST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/dCHxByeV5R — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) July 1, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold gets his first assist for Real Madrid, as his cross into the penalty area was brilliantly headed home by Gonzalo, who makes it three goals in four matches at the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have not been at their best so far, but right now, it does not matter. Gonzalo, who could leave this summer amid growing interest in his services, has them heading towards the quarter-final stage.