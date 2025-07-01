The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is set to implement changes to the current format of the Copa del Rey competition. The new rules will likely see Real Madrid and Barcelona avoid each other until the quarter-final stage, and sparking backlash.

The Copa format will now see regional teams compete within geographical areas in the early rounds, and non-professional teams will continue to be seeded against La Liga and then Segunda sides as the tournament progresses. The four Spanish Supercup sides would enter the competition last, in the Round of 32, as seeded teams.

Changes to the format

However there are to be fresh changes to the format, as reported by Sport, which will see see the Supercup teams, namely Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club this year, seeded further. The four sides will enter the draw in a different pot in the Round of 32 and Round of 16, meaning that they will be unable to meet until the quarter-finals at the earliest.

Rich and successful favoured?

It has raised questions about whether the most successful clubs are perhaps not competing on a level playing field. Already the Supercup sides are required to play less games, and now they will face what are on paper, easier draws than other teams in the competition.

With the RFEF regularly benefitting from increased fixtures between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Supercup – their deal with Saudi Arabia pays out more for a Clasico fixture – there is a suggestion that perhaps this shift is aimed at increasing the chances of games between the biggest sides later in the competition.