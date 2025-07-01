Real Madrid booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup with victory over Juventus on Tuesday, which continued Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten start as manager. Here’s how his players got on at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 7

Wasn’t very busy, but made a couple of important saves to ensure a second clean sheet in a row.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

He continues to improve in a Real Madrid jersey, and he got his first assist for the club for the only goal of the game.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

Relatively quiet game for Rudiger, who is still building up his fitness after returning from knee surgery.

Dean Huijsen – 7

Another impressive display from Huijsen, this time against the club that sold him 12 months ago.

Fran Garcia – 7

Very good performance. His link-up with Vinicius Junior was effective again.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

He’s clearly not a centre-back, but when he operates in midfield, he impresses. And that’s what he did, particularly in the second half.

Federico Valverde – 7

Good in attack, could have scored at least once. His long shots are such a weapon for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham – 7

Not his best performance, but he did enough to help Real Madrid get the victory.

Arda Guler – 8.5

Excellent performance from Guler, who was by far Real Madrid’s best player in the first half. Alonso is right to play him as a midfielder, he is excellent in that role.

Gonzalo Garcia – 8

He makes the difference again. It was an excellent header for the winning goal, his third of the Club World Cup.

Vinicius Junior – 7

Vinicius is looking better under Alonso, and it was another encouraging performance from the winger.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe – 6

His return is wonderful news for Real Madrid, although he may struggle to displace Gonzalo in the starting line-up.

Luka Modric – 6

Helped keep control of the midfield.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Had little time to make an impact.