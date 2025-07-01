Real Madrid are into the last eight of the Club World Cup after picking up a 1-0 victory over Juventus in their round of 16 tie at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Real Madrid struggle to break down Juventus in first half

Xabi Alonso kept the same starting line-up from the victory against RB Salzburg in Real Madrid’s final group stage match, but the first 45 was much more tricky against a stronger opposition in Juventus. The Serie A side held firm to deny Los Blancos, who struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

Arda Guler was a standout performer in the first half, but despite creating opportunities for his teammates, Real Madrid were not able to find a breakthrough before the interval.

Gonzalo Garcia gets the opener in the second period

But less than 10 minutes into the second half, Real Madrid got the goal they desired. The ball was cleared to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right, and his inch-perfect cross was headed home from close range by Gonzalo Garcia. The 21-year-old has been in excellent form in the United States, and that made it three goals and one assist in four Club World Cup appearances.

Gonzalo was replaced shortly after to allow Kylian Mbappe to make his first appearance of the Club World Cup, having missed the entirety of the group stages due to illness. It was an important moment for Real Madrid to welcome him back considering his excellent first season at the club, although he was unable to make much of an impact during his time on the pitch in Miami.

But it mattered little as Real Madrid held on to book their place in the Club World Cup quarter-final stage, where they will face one of Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey. That match will take place on Saturday.