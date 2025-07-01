Real Madrid have kept alive their bid to win the 2025 Club World Cup after disposing of Juventus in their round of 16 tie in Miami. Gonzalo Garcia scored the only goal of the game, which sets up a quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

And in the aftermath of the events at the Hard Rock Stadium, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media on various topics, as per Diario AS. Firstly, he discussed the performance against Juventus.

“The victory tastes very good. In this format in every game you go home or you continue, and we want to continue more. We are in the quarter-finals. The first half was good, we went from less to more, we could have scored more goals. We had chances not to suffer, although we did not suffer in the game. We continue to take steps forward. We are growing. And that counts for a lot.”

Xabi Alonso tight-lipped on Mbappe-Gonzalo debate

Alonso spoke on Gonzalo, who made it three goals in four matches at the Club World Cup. He also discussed whether Kylian Mbappe would replace the 21-year-old going forward, now that he has returned after illness.

“I’m happy for him, for the team, we call on him to continue like this. He is giving a very good performance, with goals and with everything he contributes. He is taking advantage of the minutes he has.

“I’m not going to think about the next game yet, I’m focused on today. Day by day (Mbappe) will get back into rhythm. I talk to him every day to find out his feelings. We have three days to see how he is (for the quarter-final).”

Alonso expresses delight with MVP Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde, who was voted as player of the match against Juventus, was also spoken on by Alonso.

“He makes my life much easier. He’s a top player, he does everything well, with pride, he drags his teammates along.”