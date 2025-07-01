There has been significant criticism of the Club World Cup in the last couple of weeks, but this has not been appreciated by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who will be hoping to celebrate winning the tournament later this month.

Speaking to the media (via MD), Courtois hit back at criticism of the Club World Cup, although he admitted that certain changes would make it even better.

“We know the level of the Club World Cup is high. You’re wrong if you believe the four tweeters that say otherwise. Everyone who knows about football knows the level of the teams.

“We have to look at the nuances of the tournament, dates in which to play. For example, the Nations League just before is not the best, it does not allow much time to rest. We have to look for more balance, and then it will be a very nice tournament.”

Thibaut Courtois reflects on Real Madrid defensive shape

Courtois kept his second clean sheet in a row in the 1-0 victory over Juventus in Tuesday’s round of 16 tie, and he admitted that he feels good with the defensive setup that Real Madrid have under Alonso.

“The defensive commitment of the whole team has been very good. That’s what counts, we’ve done a great job. When you don’t concede, it’s always better.

“I don’t think it’s because we’re always three at the back, it depends on the moment in the game and the opponent’s movements. Tchouameni is a defensive pivot who can play as a centre-back and help. If everyone runs like today or like against Salzburg, it is very difficult for the opponent to score goals against us.”

After the victory over Juventus, Real Madrid will now face Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey in their quarter-final tie. And Courtois has a preferred opponent in mind.

“If we can see Sergio it will be very nice. We know them less than Dortmund but every game is difficult and we have to respect the opponents. It’s what makes the tournament beautiful.”