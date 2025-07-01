Court of Arbitration for Sport begin investigation into Real Madrid

La Liga have won an appeal that will see Real Madrid investigated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it has been revealed on Tuesday.

Real Madrid have often caught the attention of La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has spoken for and against the club’s stance of various topics. But one that he has been vehemently against has been their use of Real Madrid TV to release videos scrutinising referees that take charge of their matches.

Famously, RMTV released a video on Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, who was the referee for last season’s Copa del Rey final, that almost led to them pulling out of the showpiece event against Barcelona when the official responded during a press conference. But that has not stopped them since, with further pieces having been released.

And it is these videos that could get Real Madrid in trouble, with IU Sport (via Diario AS) reporting that CAS will start an investigation into the matter after La Liga won an appeal to have the case tried at the top court in sport.

Case dates back to early 2024

The original complaint from this case came back in February 2024, with that being filed by Sevilla. La Liga backed the Andalusian club up, but it was rejected by the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee. Multiple appeals were then submitted by both parties, but without any luck.

CAS have already had the case referred to them in the past, but on that occasion, they cited that they “did not have disciplinary power to act”. But after going through ordinary justice, it is now back on their desk, and they have been told to open disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out, but for now, it is an ongoing investigation against Real Madrid.