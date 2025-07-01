Valencia make fresh contract offer to Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera

Valencia are making a late bid to retain rising star Cristhian Mosquera. The Spain under-21 international has attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, and Los Che have already turned down an offer from Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly have the green light from Mosquera already, who is interested in making a switch to Arsenal, and terms have been agreed on a contract. Yet Arsenal are yet to meet Valencia’s terms to allow Mosquera out of the door.

Mosquera renewal offer

Mosquera has just a year remaining on his contract, and talks over a new deal have so far hit a dead end. Hence there is pressure on Valencia to either sell Mosquera this summer or risk losing him for free. Cadena SER say that Valencia have presented a fresh offer to Mosquera though, and it improves his salary significantly, making him one of the best-paid in the squad.

Arsenal to return with fresh offer

Arsenal are considering sending a fresh offer for Mosquera too though. Their initial proposal was less than €20m, and their next offer could be increased to that mark. Valencia reportedly want at least €25m to allow Mosquera out of Mestalla this summer, but clearly have pressure on them in Mosquera’s contract situation. It is not yet clear whether Mosquera is open to signing a new deal at this point.

Real Madrid and other giants who like Mosquera

Atletico Madrid held preliminary talks with Valencia over Mosquera last summer, while AC Milan and Juventus have both been linked to the imposing defender too. Notably, Mosquera is one of the players that Real Madrid will consider pursuing if he reaches September without a contract renewal too. It seems a series of tricky decisions are on the way, with various giants circling, but a starting role most likely at Valencia.