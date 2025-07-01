On Tuesday, La Liga released the fixtures for the 2025-26 season, which will see Barcelona defend the title they won in the previous campaign. They are expected to be competing against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the crown on this occasion, and here’s the key fixtures involving all three teams.

MD1 kicks off on the 17th of August, with Barcelona starting their season away to Mallorca – it will be the first of three conseuctive away matches for the defending champions, with La Liga having approved their request to not be at home until MD4.

Real Madrid will host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in Xabi Alonso’s first domestic match in charge, with Atleti travelling to face Espanyol in their opening fixture. Meanwhile, Segunda champions Levante face Alaves, with fellow promoted sides Elche and Real Oviedo facing Real Betis (home) and Villarreal (away) respectively.

El Clasico fixtures on similar dates to 2024-25 season

And this is how #LALIGAEASPORTS 2025/26 kicks off… 🔥 🗓🚨 Check out the fixtures for the opening matchday of the season! pic.twitter.com/visTx5Bh7F — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) July 1, 2025

El Clasico is the fixture that many will be looking out for, and La Liga have confirmed the dates for the matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The first meeting is on the 26th of October at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is same date of last season’s match at the same stadium, which the Catalans won 4-0. The return fixture is on the 10th of May at the Spotify Camp Nou.

In terms of the Madrid derby, the first meeting is on MD7 at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, with the return fixture at the Bernabeu set for the 22nd of March. These will be Alonso’s first tastes of the heated occasion as a manager, having played in several during his time as a Real Madrid player.

💣🚨 BREAKING – Madrid derby dates: Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid a Matchday 7, 28/09/2025, METROPOLITANO Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid – Matchday 29, 22/03/2026, Santiago Bernabeu pic.twitter.com/NPJaVihtbM — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 1, 2025

Plenty of action is promised in the 2025-26 La Liga season

The countdown is now on for the return of Spanish football. There is bound to be plenty of excitement, drama and action across the season, which gets underway in less than seven weeks’ time.