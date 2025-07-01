Barcelona

Bayern Munich moves present obstacle to Barcelona strategy

Image via PA Images/Alamy

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford continues to be the subject of plenty of talk and little movement in the transfter window. It is well known that Rashford’s priority is to move to Barcelona, but how long he will wait for that to happen is not yet clear.

It was announced this week by Aston Villa that they would not be exercising their buy option on Rashford, who has decided he does not want to return to Villa Park next season. United are augering for a sale for Rashford, while Barcelona are keen to bring him in, but he is not top of their list of priorities. If they were to move for Rashford, it seems almost certain to be a loan with an option to buy rather than the €40-50m sale United want.

Bayern Munich have Rashford as an option too

As per Bayern Insider, Rashford is also on Bayern Munich’s radar as an option to strengthen their left wing. Bradley Barcola, Rafael Leao, Nico Williams and Luis Diaz, the latter two also targets for Barcelona, are still ahead of him in the pecking order though, but all four are likely to be closer to €100m in terms of a price tag. If Bayern cannot agree a deal for them, they may turn their attentions to Rashford.

Image via Getty Images

Problems on the horizon for Barcelona?

Rashford is currently being cast as an alternative number nine for Barcelona, with Nico Williams their number one choice for the left wing role. But were a move for Williams fail to transpire, it has already been seen that Liverpool are reluctant to negotiate with Barcelona for Diaz. If neither were possible for the Blaugrana, then Director of Football Deco may turn his attentions to Rashford.

Yet if Bayern move strongly for Rashford, and guarantee him a bigger role, then it will certainly give the England international food for thought. Were the German giants to pull that off, Barcelona would be left without their plan B.

Tags Aston Villa Barcelona Bayern Munich Manchester United Marcus Rashford

