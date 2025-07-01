Barcelona to allow Nico Williams get out clause in order to close deal

Barcelona are still yet to pay Nico Williams’ release clause, despite the Basque winger having supposedly agree terms on a contract with the Blaugrana. They have made Williams their top target this summer, but doubts about Barcelona’s ability to register the 22-year-old.

As a result, the Blaugrana have been looking for ways to provide Williams and his agent with some confidence in their ability to do so. Despite Barcelona supposedly providing said guarantees, the deal is yet to be completed. Barcelona have now set a time limit to get the deal done of the 13th of July, when they return to preseason training. Athletic are back on the pitch on the ninth of July, but there is a chance that Williams is granted a few extra days extra to continue resting after his international duties, or to wrap up a deal.

Barcelona’s plan to convince Nico Williams and his agent

Williams and his agent are demanding some protection over Barcelona’s ability to register him, and had asked that a release clause be inserted into the deal: if Williams was not registered, then Barcelona would agree for Williams to leave for free.

However they have been informed by Barcelona that the €58m investment they would make in Williams is too much to put at risk with such a clause, say Sport. Their solution that they will offer to the Basque star is to insert a €58m release clause should he not be registered, allowing him to leave the club for the same money just in case.

Ferran Torres has already started pre-season. He has been training for 15 days. @QueThiJugues — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 1, 2025

Barcelona struggling for sales

Part of the reason for the tricky situation is that Barcelona are struggling to sell some of their players this summer. There seems no sign of a major exit on the horizon, and even the likes of Andreas Christensen departing. More minor sales such as Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati and Pau Victor could help but it is not yet clear if they will be sufficient to clear salary space for Williams.