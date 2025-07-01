Barcelona have already completed their first signing of the summer in mid-June, bringing in Joan Garcia from bitter rivals Espanyol to the tune of €25m. Meanwhile they have shown complete confidence in public that they have both the funds to pay Nico Williams’ €58m release clause, and the ability to register him this summer.

However if it were all that simple, then presumably the deal would already be done. Barcelona are trying to avoid Williams starting preseason with Athletic Club, and are seeking to provide guarantees to the Basque winger in order to convince him to give the green light to the deal.

How much do Barcelona need to register Nico Williams and Joan Garcia?

According to Diario AS, Barcelona are currently €30m short of having sufficient space in their salary limit to register both new signings. That space can be cleared through the money they make from player sales, and the money they save in salaries. This figure would include the impact of the €100m VIP seats lease, if auditors Crowe have validated the sale in their accounts. The initial figure was €47m, but the money earned from sell-on fees and sales for Alex Valle, Jean Clair Todibo, Ilaix Moriba, Ludovit Reis and Ferran Jutgla.

Lack of big sales at Barcelona

With the exception of Ousmane Dembele’s €50m move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona have made few sales over recent years that have left behind significant fees. This summer it was initially expected that Frenkie de Jong could bring in a reasonable fee, and thereafter, both Ronald Araujo and Fermin Lopez have been touted as potential exits, but neither player appears keen to leave.

Official: Ansu Fati renewed his contract at Barcelona until 2028 before he joined AS Monaco on loan. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 1, 2025

Barcelona do still have several players they intend to move on this summer, such as Pablo Torre, Inaki Pena, Oriol Romeu, Andreas Christensen and Pau Victor that they intend to move on, but it is not clear how much they will bring in for them, or in Christensen’s case, whether he will be persuaded to leave.