Barcelona confirm exits of two academy starlets with third to follow

Barcelona continue to bid farewell to some of their emerging talents this summer, as the impact of Barca Atletic’s relegation takes its toll. Two more exits have been confirmed, and a third is likely to follow.

Earlier this year, Barca Atletic captain Unai Hernandez was sold to Saudi Arabia, while talented midfielder Pau Prim is now to follow to him to the Middle East. Winger Arnau Pradas, who impressed in Barcelona’s run to the UEFA Youth League final, has also told the club that he will not continue.

Sergi Dominguez exit confirmed

As reported last week, central defender Sergi Dominguez has agreed a move to Dinamo Zagreb. The deal will be worth €1.25m in the end, and Barcelona will retain a 20% sell-on fee. While never tipped as the most talented of La Masia’s defenders, Hansi Flick took a liking to Dominguez last preseason, and did make six appearances for the first team.

Noah Darvich move comes to an end

Barcelona have also now agreed a deal to sell German midfielder Noah Darvich. The 18-year-old talent has been involved in and around the first team for some time, but could not quite crack it. Darvich arrived with plenty of promise on the back of a player of the tournament performance at the under-17 Euros for €2.5m. Unable to lock down a spot in Barca Atletic’s starting XI though, Barcelona have sealed a deal with Stuttgart for Darvich to return to Germany.

Alan Godoy the next to leave?

The next to leave could be Barca Atletic forward Alan Godoy. The 21-year-old forward joined from Eldense in January for €150k as the affiliate side attempted to bring in help for their relegation battle. Sport say that Godoy will joing Estrela Amadora in Portugal on loan with an option to buy. Barcelona intend to then decide his future next summer, with two years left on his deal.