Barcelona confirm exit of Ansu Fati for a second time

Barcelona and one-time protege Ansu Fati have parted ways for a second time, after another frustrating season for the 22-year-old. Fati was given little in the way of game time by Hansi Flick this season, and will seek a fresh start in Ligue 1.

As announced by FC Barcelona, Fati has joined AS Monaco on a loan deal until the end of the season. While no details were revealed by the club, it is thought the option to buy is in the region of €11m, while Barcelona will also retain a buyback option on the forward were that deal to be completed.

Both club and player appear to have come to terms with the fact that an exit and game time are necessary for Fati, but the Blaugrana were keen to retain a degree of control over his future. Monaco will pay around 50% of his wages. Fati has also extended his deal until 2028, reducing the impact on Barcelona’s salary limit of his deal, and it will reportedly save them around €8m this season.

Two seasons in purgatory

Although Fati has missed around six months of action over the last two seasons in total, for the majority of his campaigns at Brighton and Hove Albion and Barcelona, Fati has now been fit. However with fierce competition for places, Fati was in need of a run of games to get back match sharpness to compete or his spot. However that lack of sharpness obviously hindered his ability to win a spot. After four seasons without consistent football, Fati will be desperate to get it at AS Monaco.

Fati’s performances for Hansi Flick

Fati should flashes of his old self getting into positions under Flick, but struggled to execute with the same verve that made him a breakout star. As per Sport, Fati leaves Barcelona rather frustrated with the German coach, feeling he was not given a fair chance to show his value. Flick questioned Fati’s commitment in training on a number of occasions in press conferences, and he only received 289 minutes of action across the season.