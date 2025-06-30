Villarreal face second Premier League summer sale

Villarreal could face a squad exodus in the coming weeks after multiple transfer offers have landed in Castellon.

Marcelino guided his side to UEFA Champions League qualification at the end of 2024/25, but despite the financial injection offered by that, the club are still looking to sell several key names.

If Marcelino can raise the expected funds, he can afford a squad refit of his own, and talks have intensified over three expected departures before a preseason return in July.

Baena and Barry close in on Villarreal exits

The first name on course to head for the Villarreal exit door is Spain international Alex Baena after agreeing a €50m deal with Atletico Madrid.

A move for Baena is part of ambitious plans for Diego Simeone as the Argentinian coach looks to bring in Matteo Ruggeri and Johnny Cardoso with the trio costed at €100m combined.

If that deal is wrapped up, the next Villarreal domino to fall is set to be Thierno Barry, as Everton chase him down.

Barry has a €40m release clause in his contract and David Moyes s ready to activate it as the first major signing of the new Bramley Moore era on Merseyside.

Villarreal have also hinted they could accept slightly less than the full fee if the terms are positive from Everton.

Third Villarreal departure expected

Losing Baena and Barry will cause concern over who Marcelino can bring in as replacements but the sales might not be finished there.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate defensive star Sergi Cardona is being tracked by several Premier League clubs, with an €15.5m release clause in his deal.

Cardosa was previously linked with a move to Serie A, but that did not materialise at the end of the season, and England could now be his destination.

All three moves could bring in €105.5m for Villarreal for the 2025/26 campaign.