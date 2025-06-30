Returning Real Madrid star issues massive Club World Cup injury update

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal is not giving up on his target of playing in the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

The Spain international missed the majority of the regular 2024/25 season due to a horrific triple knee injury including an ACL tear.

However, the experienced defender set himself the bullish target of returning to action in the USA, after being included in Xabi Alonso’s travelling squad.

Previous reports from Diario Sport indicated Carvajal had fallen short in his goal with Alonso and the Real Madrid medical staff not willing to risk him.

That opened up a fresh plan of keeping him back for preseason to ensure a full power return for the 2025/26 campaign.

Will Dani Carvajal play at the Club World Cup?

Ahead of Real Madrid’s last 16 clash with Juventus on July 1, Carvajal issued an upbeat message, outlining how close he is to a first appearance in nine months.

“I feel very good and I’m already back with the group. I don’t know if I’ll be in the squad vs. Juventus, on the bench at the manager’s disposal. But, I’m very happy,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I’ve faced it from day one, knowing I had a long-term injury and you have to go through phases little by little and not rush, which is the most important thing.

“It’s been almost nine months and I’m ready to compete. I know when they let me go, I’m going to give 100%. I’m not afraid or lacking confidence.

“What I do notice is the need for a competitive rhythm. I’ve been training with the team for two weeks and you can feel that spark, but I’m not afraid to put my foot in it, I’ve overcome that.

“The coach gives the team lots of versatility, with Tchouameni’s position between the two centre backs. I’ve played centre back, left back and as a winger. I’m always available to do what the coach asks.”