Real Madrid to miss out on signing 14 G/A talent for €8m

Real Madrid have already finalised three signings, and there will be further players brought to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Alvaro Carreras is expected to join up with Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono, but one player that is set to miss out on a return to the Spanish capital is Nico Paz.

Last summer, Real Madrid sold Paz to Serie A side Como for a fee of €6m. And as part of that agreement, they retained three separate buy-back options that would come into effect in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The first of those, worth €8m, has been active in recent weeks, but as per Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), that will expire at midnight on Monday night. It means that Real Madrid only have a few hours left to activate the clause in order for Paz to be re-signed in 2025.

First of three buy-back clauses to expire at midnight

Real Madrid have been linked with re-signing Paz this summer, but it is certain that they will not do so from the 1st of July onwards. They would have only considered triggering the 20-year-old’s €8m clause, but it is unlikely that they will do so before it vanishes at midnight.

As a result, Real Madrid will need to wait until 2026 for their next chance to sign Paz at a bargain price – this time, the clause will be worth €9m. But there is a chance that they do not get the opportunity, as a number of clubs have registered their interest in signing him during this summer’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen where Paz, who registered six goals and eight assists in the Serie A last season, ends up by the closing of the summer transfer window in September. But it is almost certain that he will not be at Real Madrid.