Real Madrid have already closed three signings, and it is not ruled out that at least two more arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu later this summer. Alvaro Carreras is expected to be the fourth, and the fifth could be a new midfielder.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with various midfielders, including Martin Zubimendi and Angelo Stiller. But with these options having seemingly been discarded, they are now considering a move for a player much less known, but who could be equally as exciting.

As reported by Diario AS, Real Madrid are interested in signing Kees Smit, and they are prepared to step up that interest in the coming weeks.

Kees Smit has already had a standout summer on the pitch

Smit will be unknown to many outside The Netherlands, where he plays for AZ Alkmaar. He made 30 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, but his breakout has been at this summer’s U19 European Championship.

Smit, who is described as an “organiser” in midfield, recently won the MVP award at the U19 Euros, having scored four goals and provided an assist across the tournament, which was won by The Netherlands as they defeated Spain in the final.

Barcelona also keen on move for Smit

AZ are expected to receive numerous offers for Smit in the coming weeks, and if Real Madrid were to be one of those, they would have a significant advantage in that the teenager is a fan of the club. This is bad news for Barcelona, who also have the 19-year-old on their radar as a possible summer signing.

It remains to be seen whether Smit makes the move to Real Madrid, but if so, he would be an option to Xabi Alonso – the idea would be for him to join the first team, rather than start in Castilla.