Luis Enrique wants La Liga star to lead PSG defensive refit

PSG boss Luis Enrique could raid the La Liga transfer market this summer as he plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

The former Barcelona boss enjoyed a superb end to the 2024/25 season, by retaining his Ligue 1 crown, and winning PSG’s first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Parisians blitzed Inter Milan in a 5-0 final win in Munich to lay down a marker as one of Europe’s elite after year of struggles on the Champions League stage.

However, Luis Enrique is not standing still on his success, with PSG now pushing to win the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Alongside the developing talents currently at his disposal, the Spanish coach is also looking to bolster his back line, with Valencia star Yarek Gasiorowski reportedly on his radar.

Yarek Gasiorowski to PSG transfer latest

Gasiorowski was reduced in his impact last season, following a promising breakthrough campaign in 2023/24, with injuries upsetting his progress.

However, as Los Che eased away from relegation danger, he began to show his level once more at the Estadio Mestalla.

The towering defender has been tipped to move from Valencia, to test himself in the Champions League, with the towering centre back open to a switch to Paris.

The 20-year-old has caught Luis Enrique’s eye since the start of 2025 with several scouting missions dispatched to asses his progress alongside Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Valencia are not confident Gasiorowski will sign a new contract, and could view this summer as a key chance to sell.

How much will Gasiorowski cost PSG?

With his current contract running until 2027, Valencia have some breathing space, but they are rumoured to be demanding around €10m.

Gasiorowski is hoping to force his way into Luis de la Funte’s senior Spain squad later this year and a move to France could bolster his chances of a step up from the U19 set up.