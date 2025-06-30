Barcelona board members would urge club to make €60m summer sale

Barcelona need to raise funds in the coming weeks in order to be able to register Joan Garcia and Nico Williams with La Liga, and the Catalans have already lined up several players as candidates to leave. Among them is Andreas Christensen, whose exit would mean that Ronald Araujo sticks around for at least one more season.

Araujo has had a difficult 12 months. He missed the entire first half of last season due to a serious hamstring injury, and upon returning to action, he struggled to reach the levels of fellow centre-backs Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez. And as a result, he was often benched for important matches.

This has led to rumours of a possible departure, but Barcelona sporting director Deco has shut the down on this possibility. He was Araujo to stay, and as such, this has pushed Christensen towards the exit door.

Ronald Araujo sale would divide opinion within Barcelona

But according to MD, this opinion is not widely shared within Can Barca. There are some members of Barcelona’s board that would welcome the sale of Araujo, whose release clause will be €60m from the 1st to 15th of July.

Araujo himself has no plans to leave Barcelona, and he has started working early in order to get himself in the best possible condition for the start of pre-season. He very much sees himself as being able to get back into the regular starting line-up for the 2025-26 campaign.

There is a no doubt that a big-money sale like Araujo’s would massively help Barcelona, although there is a belief that the funds needed to register Garcia and Williams can be generated without him leaving. There are several candidates to be moved on instead, including the likes of Christensen, Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati.