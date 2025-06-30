Barcelona set Nico Williams transfer deadline as talks stall

Barcelona are ready to set a transfer deadline on Athletic Club star Nico Williams as their talks. hit a crucial phase.

The Catalan giants are pushing hard in their renewed effort to bring Williams to the club after failing short in their pursuit of him last summer.

Barcelona chased him hard in 2024, on the back of winning the UEFA Euro 2024 title with Spain, but he opted to stay on in Bilbao.

However, the situation has changed since the start of 2025, and the 22-year-old is now open to the move to Catalonia if a deal can be agreed.

Nico Williams to Barcelona transfer latest

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has confirmed they will pay Williams’ €58m release clause with Athletic Club unwilling to accept anything less.

Delays over the final details continue to cause concern of a collapse from La Blaugrana as they aim for a structured offer.

That is causing concern over what is happening in Barcelona as they grow frustrated over Williams’ demands as per Mundo Deportivo.

The winger wants assurances over Barcelona’s ability to register him as a La Liga player for next season without an issues – on the back of the Dani Olmo controversy at the start of 2025.

Barcelona set Nico Williams deadline

Williams has returned to Spain following his summer holidays and negotiations will now enter a vital phase with Barcelona demanding that a deal is signed off before they start preseason training on July 13.

Athletic Club start on July 9, and Williams is expected to be granted a few extra days rests, to potentially wrap up the final details.

His current side have flagged up their readiness to request La Liga to look into how Barcelona are aiming to finance the deal and if there issues that could cause a block which will revive Bayern Munich and Arsenal’s interest.