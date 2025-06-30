Barcelona are hoping to finalise the signings of Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji this week, but they may not be the only announcements made by the club.

In the coming days, it will also be made official that Ansu Fati has left the club to join AS Monaco on a season-long loan that will include an option to buy. And that will free up the no.10 jersey, which will soon be heading to a new home.

Lamine Yamal will soon wear Barcelona’s no.10 jersey

Lamine Yamal only switched numbers last summer, but he will do so again in 2025 in order to take the number 10. Barcelona had planned to make that announcement later in July upon the player turning 18, but with him having hinted at it over the weekend, the process will be sped up, according to Jijantes (via MD).

Lamine Yamal switch to no.10 to be confirmed this week

Barcelona are now planning to confirm Lamine Yamal as the new holder of the iconic jersey this week, once Fati’s departure has been made official. And this will be done alongside the release of the club’s 2025-26 home jersey, which will go on sale this Wednesday.

The expectation is that a massive number of Lamine Yamal jerseys will be sold with his new number, thus securing extra much-needed funds that will help Barcelona continue their bid to eradicate their financial problems. And their prediction should be right, as many will surely clamber to get their hands on a shirt with their new number 10.

Lamine Yamal’s move to the no.10 has been a long time coming. Despite his youthfulness, he has shown that he can handle the highest of pressure, and he will need to be able to do so when wearing the most iconic squad number that Barcelona have.