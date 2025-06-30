Barcelona make shock decision to consider offers for 28 G/A talent

It’s no secret that Barcelona need to raise funds in order to be able to register Joan Garcia, Nico Williams and any other signings with La Liga. The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati are candidates to be moved on, and Fermin Lopez has now been added to that list.

The expected arrival of Williams, whose release clause Barcelona intend to trigger this week, would see Fermin play less next season – this is due to Raphinha being moved into a central role, where the 22-year-old has often played since he broke into the first team in 2023.

In this regard, Fermin would be third in the pecking order behind Raphinha and Dani Olmo, but for now, he is still counted on by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick. However, the club has taken a slightly different stance.

Barcelona open to offers for Fermin Lopez

Although it is clear that Barcelona will not actively seek to sell Fermin, Sport have reported that they will consider any “great offers” that arrive for the Spaniard.

In recent weeks, there has been growing interest in Fermin’s services. Bayern Munich are said to be keen, while there has also been links to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia. All of these options could spend big on the Barcelona midfielder, so there is a somewhat realistic chance that a deal could be done.

However, it would also depend on whether Fermin, who has registered 19 goals and nine assists for Barcelona since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, would want to leave. He considers Barcelona the club of his life, and his idea has been to remain at the Catalan club for many years to come. But this could change if his minutes are going to be limited next season.

For now, it remains to be seen how the situation with Fermin plays out. His sale would certainly help Barcelona with their financial problems, but they would be losing an impactful squad player in the process.