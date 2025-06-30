Conflicting reports emerge on Atletico Madrid deal for Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid are looking to sign a new centre-back this summer, and their leading target is Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero. The Argentina international has previously declared his desire to play in La Liga, which gives hope to Los Colchoneros in their efforts to get a deal done.

A deal for Romero has been made more difficult by Spurs’ Europa League success, which ensured Champions League qualification for next season. Nevertheless, efforts will be made to sign the 27-year-old.

Argentine report confirms imminent Cristian Romero deal

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING – Pending Confirmation: Atlético de Madrid and Tottenham are nearing an agreement for Cuti Romero for €55m plus €10m in add-ons. [@fczyz via @AlbicelesteTalk] pic.twitter.com/vnpJuahRS4 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2025

And according to a report from Argentina journalist Fernando Czyz, those efforts are about to be successful. He has claimed that Atleti are close to agreeing a deal with Spurs for a fee in the region of €65m.

This would be more than the reported €60m asking price that Spurs had set previously, but on the back of this report from Argentina, several sources have denied an imminent deal with Atleti for Romero.

Multiple sources deny Atletico Madrid-Spurs agreement

Sky Sports have reported that the report from Argentina is “not true”, while Matteo Moretto has also confirmed that Atleti and Spurs have not yet agreed a fee for Romero.

Spurs are under no pressure to sell Romero, despite his reported desire to move to Spain. New head coach Thomas Frank is also counting on the Argentine, which will make it even more difficult for Los Colchoneros to get their man.

🚨 English media denies any agreement between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid for Cuti Romero. https://t.co/SjdCEhiK3i — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2025

🚨🇦🇷 There is still NO agreement between Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur for Cuti Romero. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/DseGxCBinu — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2025

Despite this, it is expected that Atleti will not give up so easily in their pursuit of Romero. He is the chosen one to be added to Diego Simeone’s centre-back options alongside Robin Le Normand, Jose Maria Gimenez and Clement Lenglet, but if a deal cannot be done, they are prepared to go after another top player – even if it means spending big.