Villarreal update reduced asking price for Everton target

Villarreal striker Thierno Barry is moving closer to a summer transfer switch to Premier League side Everton.

The France U21 international has impressed in his debut season at the Yellow Submarine after joining ahead of the 2024/25 campaign from Swiss side Basel.

The 22-yar-old has instantly slotted into life in Castellon, with 11 league goals scored, as Villarreal sealed a UEFA Champions League qualification place after finishing fifth in the final La Liga rankings.

Only veteran striker Ayoze Perez outscored him last season, with 19 in league action, and Villarreal were always braced for transfer offers.

Thierno Barry transfer latest as Everton launch offer

Barry has a €40m release clause in his contract and Everton are open to activating it as the first major signing of the new Bramley Moore era on Merseyside.

Everton boss David Moyes is looking to bolster his forward line and the situation has now become even clearer following Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s exit from the Toffees.

The England international will leave in July, following the expiration of his contract, and that leaves a key vacancy in Moyes’ attack.

Villarreal open to reducing Thierno Barry asking price

One of the rumoured hold ups on a deal is rumoured to be Everton’s desire to bring the price down slightly and that has now received a boost from the Spanish east coast.

Villarreal sporting director Fernando Roig Nogueroles offered an update which indicates the club could accept an offer that falls below €40m if certain key conditions are met by Everton.

“We want the player to stay at Villarreal, but if he were to leave us, then it would have to be, if not for the full release clause, then for a price very close to it,” as per the Liverpool Echo.

“If that does not happen, he won’t leave. At the moment, we’re counting on Barry for next season.”