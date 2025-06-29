Atletico Madrid will part ways with several players this summer, and one of them could be bound for newly-promoted Premier League side Sunderland, should negotiation be successful over the coming days.

Atleti are aiming to free up significant space in their wage bill, and they will do so with the departures of Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reinildo Mandava, all of whom will be out of contract on the 1st of July (Tuesday).

In Reinildo’s case, he has looked like earning a one-year extension, but it was not to be. He struggled for consistency during the 2024-25 season, where he lost out on his regular starting spot to Javi Galan. As such, he will depart Atleti next week, but he could already be set to find his next club.

Reinildo Mandava in contract talks with Sunderland

As per reports in England (via MD), Sunderland are in talks to sign Reinildo upon the expiry of his Atleti contract on Tuesday. The Mozambique international has been offered a contract worth €4m per season, although the length of the deal has not been specified at this stage.

Reinildo had been a nailed-on starter for Atleti up until he suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament during a Madrid derby clash in February 2023. From that moment, he struggled to return to his best level at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, but he will hope that things get better at his next club, which could very well be Sunderland.

Atletico Madrid have already identified Reinildo’s successor

Atleti knew weeks ago that Reinildo would be leaving, which is why they have been working on his replacement. They pursued deals for Theo Hernandez and Andy Robertson, but the player that will be heading to the Metropolitano this summer is Matteo Ruggeri, with a deal having already been agreed with Atalanta.