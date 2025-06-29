Real Madrid want defender to leave this summer – 2026 exit more likely

Real Madrid have made big signings this summer, but there will also be significant departures from Xabi Alonso’s squad. Luka Modric is confirmed to be leaving, and he will be followed by Lucas Vazquez – both players will not have their contracts renewed. Rodrygo Goes has also been strongly linked with a move away, and another player that could move on is David Alaba.

Alaba had been an undisputed starter for Real Madrid as recent as December 2023, but an ACL injury saw his prominence drop significantly. And since returning from that blow, he has struggled to return to the levels he once showed.

Going into next season, Alaba will be fifth-choice central defender at Real Madrid, behind Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Raul Asencio. And there could even be an argument for Aurelien Tchouameni being ahead of him in the pecking order too, with the midfielder having been used in defence by Alonso during the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid hoping for David Alaba exit this summer

It is almost certain that Alaba will not have his Real Madrid contract extended, which would mean a departure in 2026. But as per Diario AS, the club would prefer him to leave this summer in order to save his wages, although they recognise that there will be insufficient interest due to his high salary and lack of prominence due to injury problems.

Real Madrid have already tried to reach a mutual contract termination with Alaba, but it was unsuccessful. And the 33-year-old is unlikely to force an exit due to him being an undisputed starter for Austria, which would still be the case even if he barely featured for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 season.

It makes sense that Alaba could be moved on this summer, but if Alonso were to deploy a three-defender formation on a permanent basis, he would be needed as a depth option. As such, it would be very surprising to see him leave in 2025.