Real Madrid set date to finalise Vinicius Junior contract situation

Real Madrid have already closed three summer signings, but this will not be the only business they that do over the coming months. There are also plans for current players to be offered new contracts, and among those to fall into this category is Vinicius Junior.

Over the last 12 months, Vinicius has been regularly linked with a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia, and although he had entertained that possibility, his desire was always to remain with Real Madrid. And barring any last-minute changes, he will do so.

Back in May, it was reported that Vinicius and Real Madrid had come to an agreement over a new contract, but there has been silence on the matter since then. But there is no cause for concern.

Real Madrid to ratify new Vinicius Junior contract

After Real Madrid’s victory over RB Salzburg earlier this week, Vinicius made it clear that he wants to stay for many years to come. And that wish will soon be fulfilled, with Marca reporting that a meeting to ratify his new contract will take place in the United States in the next couple of weeks.

Vinicius will sign a new five-year contract with Real Madrid, which would take him through to 2030. The club have always been confident of everything being finalised, but their idea was there not to be significant movement while there is still football being played, so that there are no unnecessary distractions.

Real Madrid have further renewals planned alongside Vinicius

And as a result, it is expected that Real Madrid will announce Vinicius’ new contract any time after the end of their involvement at the Club World Cup, which runs until mid-July. And he is unlikely to be the only players whose renewal is confirmed this summer, with Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz both set to have their futures defined too.