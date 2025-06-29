Real Madrid suffer transfer delay after Alvaro Carreras’ Club World Cup exit

Real Madrid face another delay in their transfer push to sign Alvaro Carreras after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso has hit pause on any transfer moves during the tournament as he looks to focus on winning a title in North America.

The former Spain international secured deals for Premier League duo Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold before flying out to the USA for a combined total of around £60m.

A move for Carreras is expected to form part of a new-look defensive unit under Alonso, with Trent at right back and Huijsen centrally, as Carreras comes in on the left-side.

Benfica’s decision to include Carreras in their tournament squad, caused some concern over the status of the transfer, but it was ultimately viewed as a power play from Lisbon.

Real Madrid close in on Carreras transfer

Real Madrid previously hoped to complete a transfer for €40m, but reports from Marca indicated they will need to pay his full €50m release clause to secure an exit from Lisbon.

Club legend Rui Costa and head coach Bruno La teamed up to fire a message of no deal being done over the 22-year-old.

Neither wanted to discuss an exit during the Club World Cup and remained steadfast on what they would request to sanction a sale.

When can Real Madrid sign Carreras?

Benfica’s last 16 exit at the hands of Chelsea on June 28 will be key in Real Madrid’s drive for Carreras.

The roadblock of playing in the competition has been removed, but it changes little in terms of a timetable for his arrival in Madrid, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Like all players competing in the USA, Carreras will now head off on a summer break, as sanctioned by player unions ahead of the 2025/26 season.

That could push the final confirmation of his move to the Spanish capital to late July where he will join up for the final stages of preseason training in Valdebebas.