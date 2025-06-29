Real Madrid striker search after Club World Cup breakthrough

Real Madrid will not look to bring in a new striker for the 2025/26 La Liga season as per reports from Diario AS.

Xabi Alonso has completed three signings following his return to the Spanish capital in May to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Long term target Trent Alexander-Arnold finally completed his switch from Liverpool as Spain international Dean Huijsen landed from Bournemouth.

There was also a move to bring in highly-rated Argentinian teenager Franco Mastantuono from River Plate who will formally join when he turns 18 in mid-August.

Alonso is expected to bring in more new faces with Benfica left back Alvaro Carreras a key target for Los Blancos since before their FIFA Club World Cup flight to the USA.

However, Alonso has made his call over a new striker, and he is happy to give Gonzalo Garcia Torres an increased role based on his superb form in the US.

Alonso backs Garcia for back up No.9 role

Kylian Mbappe missed the entire group stage due to illness and Garcia has stepped up as Real Madrid’s central attacker.

He scored his first senior goal in the opening 1-1 draw against Al Hilal, and started the next two matches, before finding the net again in the 3-0 win over RB Salzburg to seal top spot in Group H.

The 21-year-old has risen through the Real Madrid youth ranks with an impressive goal scoring rate and Alonso took a chance on him.

Alonso’s ‘Joselu 2.0’ plan for Garcia

Th rumours focusing on Real Madrid wanting an extra option in attack focused on the unexpected success of Joselu in 2023/24.

Garcia has racked up an outrageous tally of 155 goals split across all youth levels at Real Madrid, since joining the academy aged 11, and the guidance of Raul in the Castilla side has been crucial.

The unexpected chance taken by a homegrown hero could now save Real Madrid a sizeable sum in the months ahead.