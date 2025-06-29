FIFA investigation finds “no evidence” into Antonio Rudiger racism claims

Last weekend, Real Madrid and Pachuca were embroiled in controversy after Antonio Rudiger claimed that he had been racially abused by Gustavo Cabral, who is captain of the Mexican side.

Rudiger claimed that Cabral called him a “black s***”, but this was disputed by the Pachuca player, who stated that he called the Real Madrid defender a “f****** coward.” An investigation into the matter was opened by FIFA, and that has since been centred on Cabral.

FIFA investigation yet to back up Antonio Rudiger claims

The matter is still ongoing, but Marca have reported that at this stage, there is no evidence to suggest that Cabral racially abused Rudiger during last Sunday’s match, which ended in a 3-1 victory for 10-man Real Madrid.