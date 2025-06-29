FIFA investigation finds “no evidence” into Antonio Rudiger racism claims

Last weekend, Real Madrid and Pachuca were embroiled in controversy after Antonio Rudiger claimed that he had been racially abused by Gustavo Cabral, who is captain of the Mexican side.
Rudiger claimed that Cabral called him a “black s***”, but this was disputed by the Pachuca player, who stated that he called the Real Madrid defender a “f****** coward.” An investigation into the matter was opened by FIFA, and that has since been centred on Cabral.
FIFA investigation yet to back up Antonio Rudiger claims
The matter is still ongoing, but Marca have reported that at this stage, there is no evidence to suggest that Cabral racially abused Rudiger during last Sunday’s match, which ended in a 3-1 victory for 10-man Real Madrid.
FIFA have claimed that all the images of the stadium, both from the live broadcast and from other possible cameras have been reviewed, but so far, there is no trace that Cabral, who previously played for Celta Vigo, uttered racist abuse in the direction of Rudiger.
Next steps have been established in FIFA investigation
The next step will be to recollect statements from those involved, at which point it will be determined whether there is any difference in the version of events that were established during the first round of investigations.
Real Madrid and Rudiger have maintained the stance that Cabral uttered racist abuse at the 32-year-old, who was making his first appearance in two months during that match against Pachuca after recovering from knee surgery.
This matter is rumble on in the background, but for Real Madrid, they will be fully focused on Tuesday’s Club World Cup round of 16 tie against Juventus, which will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Rudiger is likely to keep his place in the starting line-up for that one, despite Raul Asencio’s return from suspension.
