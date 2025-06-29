Luis Diaz edges away from Barcelona as Liverpool consider fresh offer

Barcelona are not expected to revive their lingering transfer interest in Liverpool star Luis Diaz next month.

La Blaugrana are working to bring in a new attacker to bolster Hansi Flick’s options for the 2025/26 season.

However, there is only one objective in the club’s sights right now, and that focuses solely on Athletic Club attacker Nico Williams.

Barcelona have been locked in talks with the Basque winger since the end of the 2024/25 campaign but they are yet to wrap up an agreement with the 22-year-old.

The Catalan giants are prepared to trigger his £51m release clause at the Estadio San Mames, but negotiations have ben hit by delays, due to Barcelona angling for a structured payment plan.

Barcelona end Luis Diaz race

Diaz had previously emerged on Flick’s radar as an option to come into the club with the Colombian indicating he would be open to the move.

However, despite Liverpool’s concern that he will not sign a contract extension, the Premier League champions set a lofty asking price for the former Porto forward.

Liverpool were reportedly open to accepting a deal for around €80-85m on Diaz but that was well above Barcelona’s €60m ceiling.

With Liverpool unmoved, Barcelona moved on to Williams, and Arne Slot could now consider a fresh option for Diaz.

Saudi Pro League chase Luis Diaz

Liverpool are yet to see sufficient progress from Diaz’s camp over his renewal plans and they could still sanction a summer sale.

The club hierarchy are determined to avoid a repeat of their ‘contract chaos’ earlier this year as Mohamed Salah and Vigil van Dijk finally signed extensions to their expiring deals.

Liverpool will not permit that situation to happen again, and as per Diario Sport, Al Nassr are readying a mammoth offer to try and lure him away from Merseyside in July.