Lamine Yamal hints at following in Lionel Messi’s footsteps at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has been a revelation since breaking into the Barcelona first team as a 15-year-old back in 2023, and he is now set to mark another significant milestone in these early stages of his promising career.

Last month, Barcelona announced that Lamine Yamal had signed a new six-year contract, which will officially come into effect when he turns 18 in July. It is deserved for a player that has been in exceptional form over the last 12 months, and he should be set for another reward in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are likely to announce their updated squad numbers in August prior to the 2025-26 season kicking off, but Lamine Yamal appears to be hinting that he will change his. He wore number 19 last season, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi in the process, and he could do so again by switching to the no.10 shirt.

Lamine Yamal hints at taking Barcelona’s no.10 jersey

As per Diario AS, Lamine Yamal posted a Instagram story on Saturday that simply featured Diego Maradona during his Barcelona days. The Argentine icon was wearing the number 10, which supporters believe is a hint that he will also adorn the iconic jersey from the 2025-26 season onwards.

Jersey will be vacant due to Ansu Fati’s expected departure

The no.10 jersey will be vacant next season, with Ansu Fati set to leave Barcelona to join Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a season-long loan that includes an option to buy. As a result, there are many chances for Lamine Yamal to take the number if that is his desire.

There will be added pressure on Lamine Yamal if he does take the 10, especially as the comparisons with Messi will only increase further. But as he has shown since breaking into the Barcelona first team, he can handle any pressure that comes his way, which is rather remarkable considering his age.