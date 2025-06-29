Bayern Munich remain in Nico Williams transfer race

Bayern Munich are not giving up in the tight transfer race to sign Barcelona target Nico Williams this summer.

The Catalan giants have renewed their long-standing transfer interest in the highly-rated Spain international after failing to lure him away from Bilbao back in 2024.

Despite falling short 12 months ago, as Williams remained committed to staying in the Basque Country, Barcelona are undeterred in their race for the 22-year-old.

However, an agreement is still some distance away from being completed, with Athletic Club prepared to hold out for his full £51m [€58m] release clause at the Estadio San Mames.

Nico Williams to Barcelona transfer latest

Club president Joan Laporta has confirmed they will pay Williams’ clause with Athletic Club unwilling to accept anything less.

Delays over the final details continue to cause concern of a collapse from La Blaugrana as they aim for a structured offer.

That will be rejected, and the final details still have the potential to scupper the deal, despite Williams’ clear indication he wants to join Hansi Flick’s team for the 2025/26 season.

That slight window of opportunity keeps Bayern Munich in the running with Williams flagged up as Vincent Kompany’s favoured option to join his squad.

Can Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in Nico Williams race?

The odds are in Barcelona’s favour – as Williams wants the move – and Barcelona should have the financial muscle to get a deal over the line.

However, Laporta and Barcelona are still operating within a 1:1 transfer policy, and any hint of talks collapsing will trigger alarm bells in Bavaria.

As per Bundesliga expert Christian Falk, Williams remains on the agenda at the Allianz Arena, after Bayern Munich failed to convince Jamie Gittens to join them from Borussia Dortmund.

Gittens looks on course to move on to Chelsea next month and that means Kompany will watch on to see if Barcelona fumble the Williams deal.