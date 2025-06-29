Barcelona slash asking price as eight La Liga sides chase unwanted star

Barcelona are prepared to cut their asking price for striker Pau Victor by 75% to force through a summer sale.

The 23-year-old stormed up from the B team last summer after scoring 18 league goals in the third tier before being promoted to the first team.

However, despite his clear promise, Hansi Flick used him as a back up player with jut two La Liga starts – and he now wants to move on.

Amid previous reports from the Premier League, Barcelona set an ambitious asking price of €20m, to try and secure maximum profit from Victor and finance deals in the summer transfer market.

Barcelona update Pau Victor asking price

With no firm offers landing from England, Barcelona have now reassessed their position, with a major drop in what they could accept.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Barcelona could now listen to offers in the region of €5m, to ensure Victor leaves.

Barcelona are looking to free up squad space – with Victor infamously involved in the registration controversy with Dani Olmo at the start of 2025 – and Barcelona do not want a repeat.

Eight La Liga sides chase Pau Victor

The good news for Victor and Barcelona is that a rethink on their asking price has triggered a flood of interest in the Catalan-born forward.

Barcelona could include a buyback option on Victor – similar to the one they are negotiating with Mallorca over Pablo Torre – and that may speed up an exit.

Getafe, Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Valencia, Real Betis and Osasuna have all reached out to Barcelona with interest alongside newly-promoted Real Oviedo.

From that list, all eight clubs can offer a greater first team chance than he currently has at Barcelona, but Real Betis and Celta can also offer European football, after the pair qualified for the UEFA Europa League for 2025/26.