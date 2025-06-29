Leo Messi goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol, corresponding to the week 29 of the Liga Santander, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 30th March 2019, in Barcelona, Spain. (Image via Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Barcelona have been struggling with financial problems, but things should start to get easier. The club has made significant efforts to reduce costs in recent years, and previous debts are also starting to be settled.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Barcelona agreed wage deferrals with a number of players. Current stars Pedri and Ronald Araujo are still receiving funds from this, and the same can be said for a number of stars that have already departed.

Among them is Lionel Messi, who agreed to help out Barcelona by deferring his wages to a later date. And as reported by Culemania (via Diario AS), he will receive his final payment on the 30th of June (Monday).

Messi’s Inter Miami teammates set for wage deferral funds

Messi, who is in action for Inter Miami against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup on Sunday, will receive €5.95m from Barcelona 24 hours later, and that will be the final payment he receives as part of the wage deferral process. Current teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will also be paid for the final time as part of this, with the report stating that they will net €1.18m and €943k respectively.

Current Barcelona players also set to receive final payments

The aforementioned Pedri and Araujo, who have both signed new Barcelona contracts in 2025, will also receive their final wage deferral payments on Monday – the former will net €757k, while the Uruguayan defender will pocket €429k. Ansu Fati, who will be joining AS Monaco on loan next week, and Inaki Pena will also receive their final payments as part of this, having also agreed wage deferrals in 2020.

In total, Barcelona will pay out €16m to those owed their final payments on the 30th of June, with others including Samuel Umtiti (€1.2m), Antoine Griezmann (€965k) and Ousmane Dembele (€643k). And this will be on top of paying €62m to sign Nico Williams, which they intend to do by triggering his release clause on Tuesday or Wednesday.